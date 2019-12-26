Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AXSM. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $171,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

