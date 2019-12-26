Azart (AZART) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Azart has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Azart has a total market capitalization of $273.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azart coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014403 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Azart Coin Profile

AZART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay.

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

