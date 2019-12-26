Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.16

Bank of East Asia Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 5626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

