Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 220 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 244 ($3.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 205.64 ($2.71).

BARC stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 473,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

