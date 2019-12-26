Bayerische Motoren Werke (FRA:BMW3) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (FRA:BMW3)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €55.05 ($64.01) and last traded at €55.45 ($64.48), approximately 26,732 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €55.65 ($64.71).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.77.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile (FRA:BMW3)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

