Berenberg Bank Analysts Give RIB Software (ETR:RIB) a €26.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on RIB Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of ETR:RIB opened at €20.98 ($24.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. RIB Software has a 12-month low of €9.94 ($11.55) and a 12-month high of €25.84 ($30.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.11.

About RIB Software

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

