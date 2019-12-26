bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading 0.7% Higher

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €52.40 ($60.93) and last traded at €52.00 ($60.47), 21,410 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.65 ($60.06).

The stock has a market cap of $364.94 million and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.78.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. The company operates through Sports Betting and eGaming segments. It also provides casino, poker, and vegas games, as well as virtual sports. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

