BidaskClub Lowers El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LOCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $15.00 target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo LoCo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. El Pollo LoCo has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $530.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 24.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 16.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 112.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

