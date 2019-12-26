BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.93, a P/E/G ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.32. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,080.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,301. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 208,786 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

