Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) was up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.95, approximately 114,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 86,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

About Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

