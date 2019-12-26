Blacer Coin (BLCR) Trading Down 33.4% Over Last Week

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00643947 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001129 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000605 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

