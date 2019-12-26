BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BKT opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $6.17.

In other BlackRock Income Trust news, insider Murray Ian 4,285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

