Block-Logic (BLTG) Achieves Market Cap of $106,228.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 44.8% higher against the dollar. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $106,228.00 and $1.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00064270 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

