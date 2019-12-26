Blockport (BPT) Price Tops $0.0464 on Major Exchanges

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $16,589.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

