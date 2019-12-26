BoostCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. BoostCoin has a market cap of $19,789.00 and $7.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoostCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BoostCoin has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004814 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001266 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000821 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052238 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BOST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io.

Buying and Selling BoostCoin

BoostCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

