BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.48. 19,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 60.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 69.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

