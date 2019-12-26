British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,245.00

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,245 ($42.69) and last traded at GBX 3,241.50 ($42.64), with a volume of 62992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,233.25 ($42.53).

A number of research analysts recently commented on BATS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,035 ($53.08) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,637.50 ($47.85).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,018.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,930.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.67) per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.