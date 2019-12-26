British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Stock Price Down 4%

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) shares traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.50 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.91), 201 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.40 ($0.95).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 million and a P/E ratio of 0.12.

British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile (LON:BSV)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is making long term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted businesses. The Company’s objective is to provide investors with long-term tax free dividend yield while seeking to maintain the capital value of their investment, and maintain the Company’s status as a venture capital trust.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.