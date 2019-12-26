Brokerages Anticipate Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Switch also posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Switch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

SWCH stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.54. Switch has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.0294 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $927,600.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $435,000.00. Insiders have sold 337,933 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,356 over the last 90 days. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 34.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,036,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,933,000 after buying an additional 1,280,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Switch by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,251,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after buying an additional 1,431,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,822,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,945,000 after buying an additional 1,023,800 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,202,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 570,214 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after acquiring an additional 666,279 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

