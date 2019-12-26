Brokerages Expect Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.19. Amplify Energy posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amplify Energy.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter.

Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ AMPY opened at $6.78 on Monday. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

