Brokerages Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sidoti downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $175,300.00. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Digi International by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digi International by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Digi International by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII opened at $17.78 on Monday. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $511.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

