Brokerages Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.19). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,519.91% and a negative return on equity of 125.37%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 110,806 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 601,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 58,998 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFI opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.87. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

