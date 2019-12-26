Brokerages Expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $999.59 Million

Equities analysts expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) to post $999.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $988.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. IQIYI posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.92. IQIYI has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in IQIYI by 415.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IQIYI by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 1,344.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

