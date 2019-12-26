Brokerages Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the highest is ($0.60). Novavax reported earnings of ($2.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.81) to ($4.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($2.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.40) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of NVAX opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 473.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.