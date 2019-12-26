Brokerages Expect Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) to Post $0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.60. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,470 shares in the company, valued at $708,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,077,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 154,977 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 33,694 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCII traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

