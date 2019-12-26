Brokerages Expect XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) to Post $0.10 EPS

Shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. XCel Brands’ rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $1.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XCel Brands an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get XCel Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XELB. Zacks Investment Research cut XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson cut XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.39. XCel Brands has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). XCel Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XCel Brands will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XCel Brands stock. Weber Alan W increased its stake in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 125.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Weber Alan W owned 0.48% of XCel Brands worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XCel Brands (XELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.