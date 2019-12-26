Brokerages Set $10.50 Target Price for BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)

Shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BBX Capital an industry rank of 11 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BBX Capital by 5,892.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

BBX Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.85. 1,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,336. BBX Capital has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $470.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $255.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.13 million. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. On average, analysts expect that BBX Capital will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

