Brokerages Set $25.50 Target Price for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $25.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OptimizeRx an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

OPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,824. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $148.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $4,329,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 90.9% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

