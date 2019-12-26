Brokerages Set Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Price Target at €138.83

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €138.83 ($161.43).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.00 ($183.72) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €143.00 ($166.28) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €131.35 and its 200 day moving average is €125.60. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

