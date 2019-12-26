Brokerages Set Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target at $15.89

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. 36,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,158. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.05. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $161,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,465.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Insiders have sold a total of 241,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,753,041 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,952,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 9,777.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,347,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,904,000 after buying an additional 1,333,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,442,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,035,000 after buying an additional 1,230,200 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $14,909,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

