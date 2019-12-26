Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lennox International Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will earn $11.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.29. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $285.00 price target on Lennox International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $243.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.21. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $204.34 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 199.10% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $298,290.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $10,775,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,073 shares of company stock worth $4,519,744. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,805,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

