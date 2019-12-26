Brokers Issue Forecasts for Performance Food Group Co’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

PFGC stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $51.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,086,874 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $43,507,000 after buying an additional 579,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,496 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,555,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $71,578,000 after acquiring an additional 115,035 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,184 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 54,135 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 50,162 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

