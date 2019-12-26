BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Trading Down 2.2%

BV Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:BVFL) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56.

About BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Bay-Vanguard Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. It offers savings, interest checking, money market, personal and business checking, non-interest checking, business checking, education savings, small business checking, business checking, Christmas Club, IRA statement savings, and statement savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA certificates of deposit.

