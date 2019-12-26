BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.74, approximately 309,707 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 165,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.

BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Business; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

