CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.50

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 1932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CAI International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.12). CAI International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CAI International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,635,000 after acquiring an additional 45,983 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in CAI International by 93.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 803,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 388,603 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CAI International by 89.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 164,817 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CAI International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

