Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces $0.13 — Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCD opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

