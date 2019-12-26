Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. CSFB cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$113.25.

Shares of CM opened at C$108.72 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$97.55 and a 52-week high of C$115.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.5100007 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 51.47%.

In related news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$109.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$547,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$656,400.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

