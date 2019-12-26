Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. Capital Southwest reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 44.96%.

CSWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 575.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWC stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.68%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

