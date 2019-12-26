CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68,380.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $68,380.00 and $16,387.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00031529 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003851 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001049 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

