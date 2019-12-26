Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.40 ($6.28).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of CEC1 opened at €5.00 ($5.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of €5.75 ($6.69).

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.