Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $152.20

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.20 and last traded at $151.64, with a volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.31.

Several analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.45.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $205,707.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,738.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,827 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,845,000 after purchasing an additional 157,160 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 11.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 49.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,804,000 after purchasing an additional 323,625 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

