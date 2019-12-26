Citigroup (NYSE:C) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.45

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.45 and last traded at $79.44, with a volume of 1530139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.16.

Get Citigroup alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. KBC Group NV grew its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,335,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 9.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.