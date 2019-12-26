Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.11 and last traded at $37.11, approximately 2,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64.

Clarkson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

