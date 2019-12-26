Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.63.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,290,764. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

