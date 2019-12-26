CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,273,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,550% from the previous session’s volume of 48,072 shares.The stock last traded at $6.40 and had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CLPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CLPS by 379.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 73,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CLPS by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CLPS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

