CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. CNH Industrial posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.02%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CNHI opened at $11.09 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,806,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,410,000 after purchasing an additional 552,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,958,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,494 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,266 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,625,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,395,000 after buying an additional 384,690 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,671,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after buying an additional 150,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.