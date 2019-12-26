CoinEx Token (CET) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $11.45 million and $1.52 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.01232365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025277 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,605,037 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

CoinEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

