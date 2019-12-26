ColossusXT One Day Volume Tops $701.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $701.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000594 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,735,837,715 coins and its circulating supply is 11,694,795,888 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

