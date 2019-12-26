Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT) Trading Up 3.4%

Columbus Gold Corp (TSE:CGT)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 199,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 155% from the average session volume of 78,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83.

About Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT)

Columbus is a gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana, France. Columbus holds a major interest in the Montagne d’Or gold deposit in French Guiana. A Feasibility Study for Montagne d’Or was filed in May, 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway.

