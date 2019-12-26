Comparing PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) and First Northern Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNRN)

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) and PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Northern Community Bancorp and PB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and PB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $52.83 million 2.65 $12.55 million N/A N/A PB Bancorp $21.31 million 5.30 $4.31 million N/A N/A

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and PB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 26.02% 11.96% 1.16% PB Bancorp 17.80% 4.58% 0.73%

Volatility & Risk

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PB Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats PB Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand, interest-bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits. Its loan products commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks; sells travelers' checks; rents safe deposit boxes; and provides other customary banking services. The company operates 10 full service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan offices in Davis and Sonoma; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of October 4, 2018, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. It also operates through a special needs limited branch and limited services mobile office. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

